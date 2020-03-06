Hockey Helps The Homeless 2020

An amazing hockey tournament where anyone can lace up their skates and play alongside former NHLers, and hall of famers!

To date Hockey Helps the Homeless has raised over $400,000 to help our community…and with your help, we can make that number much larger, by sponsoring a team or an individual player!

This Year’s Goal is $150,000! All proceeds go to The David Busby Centre and Redwood Park Communities..

For more information and to make a donation click here. Hockey Helps the Homeless: presented by Canada Life, and proudly supported by ROCK95.