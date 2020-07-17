Hero Boy Gets A Message From Chris Evans

In a good news story that has gone viral the past few days, a six-year-old named Bridger was able to think fast as he got in the way of an aggressive dog and his little sister. Bridger put himself in harm’s way to protect his little sister and that act of kindness also landed him 90 stitches in his face. He has been praised online by what feels like everybody– and Chris Evans, A.K.A Captain America also heard about the act of heroism and sent him a personal message — plus he is arranging for a Captain America shield to be sent to Bridger.

‘Get this man a shield.’💙 https://t.co/nrchaKdoAW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 16, 2020