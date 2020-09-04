Here’s a man asking city council to ban the term ‘boneless wings’

In what appears to be a genuine video, a man in Lincoln, Nebraska paid a visit to city council for the purpose of pleading for the city to rename boneless chicken wings.

“Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this county. We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning,” Ander Christensen said.

Christensen expressed his frustration over families in restaurants referring to buffalo-style chicken tenders and saucy nuggets as boneless chicken wings, and “pretending as though everything is just fine.”

See for yourself!

Christensen went on, saying boneless chicken wings are “just chicken tenders, which are already boneless.”

“I don’t go to order boneless tacos. I don’t go and order boneless club sandwiches,” he said. “It’s just what’s expected.”

There is a lot going on in the world at this very moment, but a tip of the hat to this fella who only has time for dining nomenclature.