Here’s a look at what’s coming to Netflix this October

'EL CAMINO: A BREAKING BAD MOVIE,' 'CITIZEN KANE,' AND MORE!

By Entertainment

What better way to celebrate fall than by staying away from the chilly weather and indulging in some new Netflix hits from the comfort of your home.

With new film additions like El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and Citizen Kane, movie fanatics are in for a treat this October. If you’re more of a small screen lover, there are still tons of shows hitting the big screen that you can stream starting next month like Living With YourselfKim’s Convenience season 3, and Suits season 8.

Check out everything coming to Netflix this October below.

