Introducing the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-LogĀ®, the best way to make a fire smell less like fire and more like fried chicken. Get yours today at https://t.co/u2baCmHQYF. pic.twitter.com/y4TRf4cqQs — KFC (@kfc) December 13, 2018

Oh you thought I was joking ?? Wrong! I absolutely was not, KFC is actually selling logs, that smell like their famous Fried Chicken recipe… I need these, I need these now!

-Jake