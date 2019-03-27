5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

The Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre is proud to be awarding the 2019 Henry Bernick Award Medals to three deserving winners.

Join us for this exciting event and have the opportunity to hear keynote speaker Manjit Minhas, Beer Baroness, Entrepreneur & Dragon. Whether you are an entrepreneur or work locally – you will be entertained and educated.

Also celebrate your community with the accomplishments/awards for:

Student Entrepreneur, Community Entrepreneur, Entrepreneur’s Champion.

For Manjit’s full story: http://manjitminhas.com/bio-beer-industry-to-dragons-den-canada/