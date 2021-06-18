Heinz Feels For Those Stuck Doing 0.45km/h

We are all familiar with the 400 and 11 series of highways in the summer.

There is a rule that all of us locals live by, never go north on a Friday, or south on a Sunday. If you do get stuck in this summers cottage traffic Waze, Heinz, and Burger King want to try and ease your driving frustrations. By rewarding you for going the speed of ketchup. If you have the Waze app open and you hit 0.45km/h you will get a coupon to be used at Burger King.



