Heart Foundation Curates You A Lifesaving Playlist

The British Heart Foundation has teamed up with Spotify to bring you a playlist for you with songs between 100-120 beats per minute. The perfect rhythm for CPR.

When you visit lifesavingbeats.com, you connect your Spotify account and your favourite songs at the right beats per minute will pop up. Just in case you forgot, or it’s been a while since you were last trained, there’s a link to give you a lesson on the life-saving act.

Get your Lifesaving Beats Playlist here!