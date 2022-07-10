WATCH: Taylor Hawkins’ Son Play My Hero
Shane Hawkins performs a tribute to his late father.
Shane Hawkins, son of the late Foo Fights drummer, has a section of the internet having some feels. Shane was spotted in Laguna Beach California on the roof of a garage with a local band, The Alive. People began to gather when they realized who was behind the kit, and when they heard that first drum note of “My Hero”
