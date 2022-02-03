Have You Seen Someone Take A Dip In Kempenfelt Bay?

What is happening on Kempenfelt Bay? I’m not an avid ice fisherman, but I assume the huts are for the ice fishing, so what would a giant pool carved out of the ice be doing on Kempenfelt Bay…swimming right? It has to be?

After a few conversations with people that are more in the know, it is for a swimming, and apparently people are out there daily? This video doesn’t show anyone using it at that particular moment but it isn’t that hard to believe people could be taking a dip there. Doing laps on a daily basis? That’s a little harder to believe…

Have you been out there?