Have You Ever Caught Your Neighbours In The Act?

It couldn't be more out in the open

By Funny

If you have ever heard your neighbours in action, that’s bad…but you know there is always something worse.

What people do in the privacy of their own homes is their business, right? We have all heard that phrase, the problem is when those neighbours take those activities outdoors.

I can only imagine the horror that this driver had when they casually drove down a road in suburbia only to stumble upon two neighbours, unclothed, going at it on the front walkway!

Only one thing you can do is film it and keep driving by slowly, windows up of course.

