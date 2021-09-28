Listen Live

‘Hard Skool’ Four Song EP On The Way From GNR

Are you a fan of the new tune?

A few days after GNR released ‘Hard Skool’ (above) the band announced a brand new EP is on the way in 2022, on February 25th. For the first time in 28 years we will have Slash, Axl Rose, and Duff Mckagan all on the EP together, which is only four songs, ‘Absurd’ released in August, ‘Hard Skool’ from September 24th as well as live versions of ‘Don’t Cry’ and ‘You’re Crazy.’

What do you think of the new GNR?

 

