Happy Thanksgiving

During this time of uncertainty and with many people not being able to share Thanksgiving with family and friends this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, there is still plenty to be thankful for in our everyday lives. We live in such an amazing Country that offers free health care, and government agencies at all levels are working hard to help slow the spread of the virus to help keep everyone stay safe and to also help lift the economy the best they can as we go through these times.

While there is definately some inconvenience and isolation during this pandemic that we are all feeling, we still have a lot that we can be thankful for if we stop to think about it.

What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving? A lot of people will be answering that question around dinner tables this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

If you’re going to be travelling over the long weekend, OPP remind you to travel with care. It’s their hope there will be not one traffic fatality over the long weekend.

Go safe and have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!