Happy Holligays

Come and join Devereaux Dolls Justine D’as and Jemm Doshay for a night of holiday fun and a delicious dinner.

Tickets are available for $40 each and can be purchased by contacting Jemm Doshay via Facebook or Instagram or sending an email to lucasjwoodcock@gmail.com with all proceeds going to the Rock 95 – Kool FM Toy Drive and the Barrie Food Bank

Be sure to bring a new unwrapped toy or non perishable food item to help both of these amazing causes.