Happy Dr. Seuss Day!

Celebrating our childhood with whacky rhymes & bizarre lessons…and we wouldn’t have it any other way!

Forget the “controversy” & cancel-culture attempts to slag Dr. Seuss stories over the years, there’s no denying these stories have entertained & helped nurture multiple generations.

When I was a kid, I was fascinated by what I thought was the “Seuss universe”, that there was a world with every character and every odd invention and situation. My little mind was blown thinking how would Horton & the Whos interact with the Cat in the Hat.

Now, when it comes to faves, sure there’s the popular books made into movies & tv shows, passed down from generation to generation, but my all-time fave is a lesser known one: “Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now!”



Theodor Seuss Geisel was born March 2nd 1904, and passed away in September of 1991. Thanks for the childhood imagination kindling Dr. Seuss!

McCully