HANDS ACROSS THE WATER – ANNUAL CHARITABLE PADDLE-A-THON FUNDRAISER FOR ABILITIES IN MOTION

Hands Across The Water is the annual, Charitable Paddle-a-thon fundraiser for Abilities in Motion located in Alliston and London, Ontario. Abilities In Motion gives people living with various disabilities the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors through adaptive canoeing and kayaking. This year, Hands Across The Water will be a virtual event that allows our supporters to participate form their own backyards. to learn more, register, or donate head to HandsAcrossTheWater.ca