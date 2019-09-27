Hamilton Comic Con Getaway

Enter for your chance to WIN a Pair of tickets to Hamilton Comic Con Saturday October 19th at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

PLUS

One night accommodation at the Sheraton Hamilton Hotel.

Prize will be awarded Monday, October 7th.

Hamilton Comic Con features over 100,000 square feet of celebrities, artists, vendors, TV & movie cars, movie memorabilia, collectibles and more!

Announced celebrities include Graham McTavish (The Hobbit), Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead), Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers), wrestling legends Mick Foley, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase.

To buy tickets and more information on Hamilton Comic Con click HERE.