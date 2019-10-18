Halton Police Looking for Bumper Humper

People do some pretty dumb things. This is one of those dumb things. Halton Police are looking for a Toronto-area driver after video surfaced of the car driving down the road with someone hanging onto the back bumper.

On occasion, you've asked us what would warrant a dangerous driving charge. Pretty sure this would make the grade. 🤨 Recognize this vehicle, or saw it on Upper Middle Rd. on Monday, Oct. 14? Give us a ring at 905-825-4777 ext. 2276. We'd like to chat with the driver. ^jh pic.twitter.com/how4VJNk2k — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) October 17, 2019

If you were in the area of Upper Middle Road on Monday October 14 and you have any info, give them a call.