Halton Police Looking for Bumper Humper
well...that's one way to get around
People do some pretty dumb things. This is one of those dumb things. Halton Police are looking for a Toronto-area driver after video surfaced of the car driving down the road with someone hanging onto the back bumper.
On occasion, you've asked us what would warrant a dangerous driving charge.
Pretty sure this would make the grade. 🤨
Recognize this vehicle, or saw it on Upper Middle Rd. on Monday, Oct. 14? Give us a ring at 905-825-4777 ext. 2276. We'd like to chat with the driver. ^jh pic.twitter.com/how4VJNk2k
— Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) October 17, 2019
If you were in the area of Upper Middle Road on Monday October 14 and you have any info, give them a call.