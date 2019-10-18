Listen Live

Halton Police Looking for Bumper Humper

well...that's one way to get around

By Morning Show

People do some pretty dumb things. This is one of those dumb things. Halton Police are looking for a Toronto-area driver after video surfaced of the car driving down the road with someone hanging onto the back bumper.

If you were in the area of Upper Middle Road on Monday October 14 and you have any info, give them a call.

