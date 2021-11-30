GWAR Reunites Fan With Leg

TMZ is reporting that Baron Vidar was crowd surfing at the band’s latest LA show when his prosthetic leg was separated from his body. The impressive part is Baron made his way to the front of the show to get GWAR’s attention and get assistance finding his missing appendage.

According to the bands’ post, this is not the first time someone has lost their leg at a GWAR show, and it won’t be the last. After the guitarist announces “If anybody’s got a fake leg out there or got an extra fake leg out there, send it this way cause this guy needs his fucking leg,” comes the best part. The audience reaction to the leg being hoisted out of the crowd.