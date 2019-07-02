Guy Makes Girlfriend’s Forehead Bigger in Photos When She Upsets Him
diabolical
This may be the most passive-aggressively genius way of getting back at your significant other after a fight.
A guy on Twitter revealed that whenever he and his girlfriend get into a fight, he photoshops her forehead slightly bigger. Not big enough to make her look like an alien or anything, just enough that it makes you do a double-take.
Sometimes when my girl makes me mad I upload pictures with her forehead edited to be slightly bigger pic.twitter.com/lRaZiTAZ1A
— Tgflx (@Tgflx1) June 27, 2019
What a wonderfully subtle way to get revenge.
Naturally, everyone else started sharing their own photos of photoshop revenge.
