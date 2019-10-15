Guy Busted for Using ‘McLovin’ Fake ID

A 20-year-old man was arrested for using a fake ID with the name “McLovin” on it to get into a bar in Iowa City.

Daniel Alfredo Burleson was arrested over the weekend after a police officer allegedly saw him holding an alcoholic beverage. The officer confronted Burleson, who admitted to drinking a vodka-infused drink but didn’t immediately show his ID card.

The officer took him out of the bar, where he pulled out his wallet and started shuffling through it. The officer spotted a fake Hawaii ID card with the name “McLovin” on it with the birth date of June 3, 1981.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a fictitious license, unlawfully possessing alcohol, public intoxication and being under the legal age in a bar.

[cover photo via youngthousands flickr]