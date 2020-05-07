Guns N’ Roses Making ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Into Picture Book

Guns N’ Roses are turning their hit song “Sweet Child O’ Mine” into a children’s picture book. They’re teaming up with famous author James Patterson to create the book based on the songs lyrics. The story is about Maya and Natalia Rose, two young girls who grew up with the band. The girls are actually the real-life daughter and niece of GNR’s manager.

Patterson shared a clip on his Instagram page of the cover of the book illustrated by Jennier Zivoin.

The book is currently available for pre-order on Amazon. It will be available on September 1, 2020.