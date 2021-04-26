Gruesome Injury From UFC 261 On The Weekend

Photo Courtesy of UFC

UFC 261 was held in Jacksonville over the weekend, and you think the biggest story from the event would be the fact that the arena was sold out with no social distancing and fans weren’t told they had to wear masks, so you had a mix of both for the event… however that was not the biggest headline from the weekend. History was made in more than one category as Uriah Hall became the first UFC fighter to win a bout without throwing a single strike. Less than 20 seconds into the first round Chris Weidman threw a leg kick, and it made contact with Uriah Hall’s knee which could handle the force, but Weidman’s shin could not — and immediately broke in half. It is a graphic video so be prepared if you click play.