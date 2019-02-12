Growth Through Digital Marketing

Shane takes you through current digital marketing activities and potential digital marketing opportunities for your business. He will also discuss current case studies that utilize several different digital marketing tactics and activities that can help your company grow. Learn about social advertising, SEM, SEO and more!

Benefits

The goal with the workshop is to immerse those who are attending into all the opportunities that exist for digital marketing. Learn about completed or in-market activities that produced real results. Also learning about social platforms, specific demographics and their tendencies, potential budget strategies, content strategies, ideas for campaigns of all budget sizes and more.

Ideal Attendee

Those business owners who manage their own marketing or supervise someone who does, and those who manage digital marketing for larger organizations. Looking to walk away several digital strategies intended to increase sales.

Bio

As the head of Content and Digital Marketing at Flywheel, Shane helps clients understand how to grow a community of loyal, engaged customers through strategically formed marketing programs. Amazing ideas become valuable campaigns when we are able to support them with analytics and our expert insight. Shane and his team will help measure and increase the impact of your marketing initiatives so you can build revenue further through social media, online engagement and unique digital campaigns.