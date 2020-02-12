Groggy in the Morning? Try Changing Your Alarm Sound to Improve Alertness

I don’t know about you, but it’s rare that I wake up to my alarm feeling well-rested and ready to seize the day. The good news is, it may not be from lack of sleep. Something as simple as changing the sound you wake up to could make you feel more alert in the mornings.

According to an RMIT study, waking up to buzzing, beeping or a noise that annoys you out of your sleep can cause sleep inertia AKA morning grogginess. So, choosing more melodic alarm sounds or even music might help improve work performance and general alertness for up to four hours after you wake up. Sleep inertia can lead to major accidents on your way to work, or even at work if you work in dangerous situations like firefighting, policing, or handling heavy machinery.

Researchers suggest waking up to the Beach Boys ‘Good Vibrations’ or The Cure’s ‘Close to Me’.