GREENE FAMILY LIGHTS – 2019 CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW

6pm start

We are Greene Family Lights and this year we have decorated 4 houses on our street with holiday lights that are all synchronized to music. Essa Fire Department members will be present with their trucks and will also be bringing santa and sparky. McDonalds Angus has donated cake and hot chocolate once again and we will be raising money for the fire department.

Opening night is Saturday at 6pm. We will be raising money for the Essa Fire Department and they will be present with their fire trucks. Santa and sparky will be stopping by, and there will be free hot chocolate, cookies and cake. We are also selling battery operated LED glow sticks so everyone can help light the street up.