Green Day partners with NHL for television theme song ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’

Green Day have announced a new partnership with the NHL for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons, where they’ll drop a new track called “Fire, Ready, Aim” as the opening theme song for NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey.

The track, which comes from the punk rock trio’s forthcoming album Father Of All…, will debut on October 9th at a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils. Additionally, the NHL and NBC will use Green Day songs for highlight packages and suggested arena playlists.

On top of the new theme song, Green Day will perform the headlining set at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game, which takes place on January 25th in St. Louis.

“The band [members are] hockey fans,” NHL’s chief content officer Steve Mayer told Sportsnet. “The drummer, Tré Cool, is a big fan. These guys have been to games, but they’re not over the top as much as Tré is. He’s a San Jose fan who now, because he lives in Newport Beach, is becoming an Anaheim Ducks fan.”