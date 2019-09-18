Listen Live

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong says that Donald Trump gives him ‘diarrhea’

WHEN EXPLAINING THAT 'FATHER OF ALL...' DOESN'T EXPLORE THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

By Entertainment

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has suggested Donald Trump is his very own human laxative in a new interview.

When explaining why Green Day’s forthcoming record Father of All… doesn’t have any songs about Trump, Armstrong explained to Kerrang! that the controversial president gives him diarrhea. “I mean, I draw no inspiration from the President of the United States, because he’s just… there’s nothing,” Armstrong explained. “Trump gives me diarrhea, you know? I don’t want to write a song about it!”

Keep your eyes peeled for the band’s Father Of All…, which drops on February 7th, 2020.

Lead photo courtesy of Alvaranstrong.

 

Related posts

Here is the full list of movies and television shows that will be available on Disney+ when it launches

Listen: blink-182’s Mark Hoppus pays tribute to Ric Ocasek with a cover of ‘Just What I Needed’

Seinfeld Coming to Netflix in 2021

Watch: Weezer released video for new track ‘The End Of The Game’

Listen: Green Day make their return with title track off their forthcoming album ‘Father Of All’

Watch: New teaser for ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ highlights Jesse Pinkman’s missteps

A reboot of cult thriller ‘Face/Off’ is in the works

The first photo of William Sadler as The Reaper in ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ has been released

Frances Bean Cobain has launched a ‘Kurt Was Here’ clothing line full of Kurt Cobain’s art work