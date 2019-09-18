Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong says that Donald Trump gives him ‘diarrhea’

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has suggested Donald Trump is his very own human laxative in a new interview.

When explaining why Green Day’s forthcoming record Father of All… doesn’t have any songs about Trump, Armstrong explained to Kerrang! that the controversial president gives him diarrhea. “I mean, I draw no inspiration from the President of the United States, because he’s just… there’s nothing,” Armstrong explained. “Trump gives me diarrhea, you know? I don’t want to write a song about it!”

Keep your eyes peeled for the band’s Father Of All…, which drops on February 7th, 2020.

