Grant Boyer Stopped By The Rock95 Studio For An Acoustic Version of ‘Alarm Bells’

Grant gets us primed and ready for Kempfenfest happening this weekend

Kempenfest is here. After a two-year hiatus, the biggest festival in Barrie returns this weekend with a stacked line-up. This of course is the 50-year anniversary of the festival so that explains the plethora of musical talent that will be on the main stage.

The Sheepdogs headline Friday night, and Death From Above 1979 on Saturday night, and some local talent is going to get us all primed and ready for it. Grant Boyer of Alliston opens for the Sheepdogs, and ahead of his Kempenfest debut and he stopped by the Rock95 studio for an interview and to play his hit single ‘Alarm Bells.’

Check out the acoustic version below.

