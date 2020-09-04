Gord Downie’s Twitter account teases something with countdown, handwritten lyrics

Months back, the Tragically Hip announced that they were gearing up to release some archival projects, and now late frontman Gord Downie’s Twitter account has shared a couple of teasers.

The account, which has been inactive since October 2019, shared a photo of handwritten lyrics laid on a brightly coloured quilt a few days back. The lyrics refer to “Song # 5 – River Don’t Care,” and you can make out a couple of lines like, “I write about words.”

A second shot of the lyric sheet was posted yesterday, and both of the tweets feature a countdown to October 15th.

Check out the teasers below.