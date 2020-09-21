Listen Live

Gord Downie’s final solo album set for October release

LISTEN TO SONGS 'HOTEL WORTH' AND 'USELESS NIGHTS' NOW

By Entertainment

A collection of 10 songs recorded by Gord Downie in July of 2017 are set to be released as a new double album, Away Is Mine, on October 16 via Arts & Crafts.

The new songs will be presented in both acoustic and electric versions, and they are the final songs Downie recorded before he passed away in October of 2017. A pair of fresh tracks have been released to coincide with the announcement today, listen to “Hotel Worth” and “Useless Nights” below.

“This won’t be his last release, but these are the final ten songs Gord sang before he passed away,” Downie’s brother Patrick Downie wrote in a release. “The last time he ever sang into a mic. That’s pretty special to us.”

Away is Mine tracklist

Disc One:
1. Hotel Worth
2. Useless Nights
3. I Am Lost
4. About Blank
5. River Don’t Care
6. The Least Impossible
7. Traffic Is Magic
8. Away Is Mine
9. No Solace
10. Untitled

Disc Two:
11. Hotel Worth (Acoustic)
12. Useless Nights (Acoustic)
13. I Am Lost (Acoustic)
14. About Blank (Acoustic)
15. River Don’t Care (Acoustic)
16. The Least Impossible (Acoustic)
17. Traffic Is Magic (Acoustic)
18. Away Is Mine (Acoustic)
19. No Solace (Acoustic)
20. Untitled (Acoustic)

