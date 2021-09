Mark your calendars and gather your foursome for the 6th Annual Golf for Hospice at the Barrie Country Club on October 4th!

This sell-out event is always a great day of golf in support of Hospice Simcoe.

Registration includes 18 holes, cart, BBQ Lunch, on-course samplings, Dinner and more!

The event will also include on-course contests, an auction and a guest speaker.

$1100 per team

$275 per player

$50 for Dinner only

For more details and to register click HERE.