Go the Distance is a fundraiser supporting the Tyler Robinson Foundation which was founded by members of Imagine Dragons and the family of Tyler Robinson who passed away from a rare form of cancer at the age of 17.The foundation provides financial and emotional support to families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis through large scale grants to off set the often unseen cost of childhood cancer. Currently in Canada the foundation supports families in Barrie, Innisfil, Stayner, Sarnia and in Newfoundland.

The fundraiser involves teams of 6 riders taking turns riding a stationary bike and cheering each other on. Teams can wear costumes and earn awards for costumes, spirit and fundraising. There is a tricycle rally to involve even the youngest supporters. This will all take place at the Allandale Recreation Centre on May 3rd starting at 1:00pm.

