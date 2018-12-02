Glowing Hearts Give and Get Presents

LET’S GIVE A KID A CHRISTMAS

Mavericks Music Hall

Sun Dec 2 11-5 pm.

$10 single adult

$15 2 parent family

Max 4 kids and must be accompanied.

A Winter Wonderland of Magic, face painting,Marvel and Disney characters, animal show, kids karaoke

Barrie Colts Signature (pending)

Huge SILENT AUCTION featuring hockey jerseys, shoes etc….

And of course SANTA

Bring your own camera, cell or video or we can upload to our fb page.

Wheelchair accessible.