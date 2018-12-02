Glowing Hearts Give and Get
Glowing Hearts Give and Get Presents
LET’S GIVE A KID A CHRISTMAS
Mavericks Music Hall
Sun Dec 2 11-5 pm.
$10 single adult
$15 2 parent family
Max 4 kids and must be accompanied.
A Winter Wonderland of Magic, face painting,Marvel and Disney characters, animal show, kids karaoke
Barrie Colts Signature (pending)
Huge SILENT AUCTION featuring hockey jerseys, shoes etc….
And of course SANTA
Bring your own camera, cell or video or we can upload to our fb page.
Wheelchair accessible.