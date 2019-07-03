Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka’s Red Door Golf Classic 

The Red Door Golf Classic is just 4 weeks away!

Please join us on WEDNESDAY JULY 3rd for another great Gilda’s Club event. We have just over 100 players registered to date and there is still time to register a foursome, but don’t wait too long, space is limited.

Register today, simply download the registration form HERE.

We still have some Sponsorships available as well! Download the sponsorship package HERE.

For more information please contact Cybele Gorrissen at 705-726-5199 cybele@gildasclubsimcoemuskoka.org