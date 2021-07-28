Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Arrives And Teases A Former Star

Pandemic won’t be delaying this movie any further, Ghostbusters: Afterlife had a full trailer come out yesterday and it looks fantastic. It’s not billed as a remake, obviously after watching the trailer you will some similarities but it looks like it follows two young siblings as they discover something their grandfather left behind for them. Who is their grandfather? At the end of the trailer you hear a familiar voice who was part of the original crew.

In addition to Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Sigourney Weaver also apparently have parts in the new film.