The stage is set for the 7th annual Georgian Triangle Music Festival happening at multiple venues throughout Wasaga Beach the weekend of August 23 & 24.

Festival organizers are committed to providing a “fun-filled music event, with the best quality show experience possible, all being done with honesty, integrity, transparency, and a sense of community.”

If you’re a music fan, you’ll want to plan on taking in some of the many different acts that will be performing at various venues throughout the festival weekend.

Highlighting the festival is a special performance from Canada’s latest super-group Bonds of Mara, made up of various members of bands such as I Mother Earth, My Darkest Days, Finger Eleven, Default, and Saint Asonia! The show will be staged at the Wasaga Rec Plex on Saturday night of the Festival and features opening acts Crowfoot, Excellerator and Altered Fate. For tickets, and schedule information click here. Be listening for a chance to WIN tickets on this week on ROCK 95!