Georgian College – Winter Open House

Georgian College will be holding its Winter Open House at all seven campuses on Saturday, Feb. 8 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visitors can enter a contest to win up to $5,000 toward tuition, take a student-led campus tour, and find out about student services and programs. Those who have already applied can attend info sessions on their program(s) and meet their future teachers. Haven’t applied yet? Apply at Open House and we will cover the application fee.

Location: Barrie, Midland, Muskoka, Orillia, Owen Sound, Bracebridge, Collingwood

Saturday, Feb. 8 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.