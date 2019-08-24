Garage Sale/Fundraiser for Canadian Cancer Society

8am-2pm

FUNDRAISER FOR CANADIAN CANCER SOCIETY

Today, everyone has been touched or affected by cancer. I know I have personally been affected; having lost loved ones to this nasty disease. I have also had the pleasure of celebrating many friends and loved ones who now can call themselves survivors! It is because of these people I am inspired to have this fundraiser.

Our Why…”To Honour those that have Lost Their Battle, those Still Fighting as well as SURVIVORS!”

Our team participated/walked in the Relay for Life at Chappell Farms on Friday, June 7th, 2019, our 8th consecutive year. Unfortunately, we did not have much time to fundraise prior to the event, but thankfully we have until August 31st to raise funds and submit our donations. All the proceeds from this fundraiser will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society!

We will have a wide variety of items: kitchen/household items, movies, kids toys, IT items, furniture and so much more.

Mmmmm….there will also be a bake sale! Butter tarts, Chocolate chip cookies, Brownies, Cupcakes, and KETO cookies; all baked from scratch…something for everyone! The bake sale completely sold out at our last fundraiser!