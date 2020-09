7am-1pm We are all doing our part to stay healthy we ask you do yours (Please wear a mask)

List of Items below….

Queen bedroom set

Wii with all accessories

Games Wii

Kitchen

Bathroom

Home decor

Mirrors

6 area rugs in Muti sizes

Wicker baskets

Electronics

Art

Bedding

Towels

Light fixtures

Books

Jewelry

Movies

Dog accessories

Dog beds

Office supplies

Clothing (updated styles)

Shoes/boots (updated styles)

Gym accessories

EVERYTHING YOU NEED….