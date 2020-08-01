10am-4pm

Yard & Garage Sale! Will feature many household items, books, BluRay, and DVDs, Surround sound stereo systems. Will also include outdoor maintenance items including a gas lawnmower, weed trimmer, leaf blowers, and more! And finally lots of good quality higher-end sports equipment including snowboards and accessories, tennis equipment, and bikes. Everything will be priced to sell and all prices will be negotiable. And don’t worry, we’ll be controlling access to our property, have hand sanitizer available for all and all items will have been fully sanitized immediately prior to being displayed.