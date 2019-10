8am-3pm

Moving Sale. Furniture Some of it is Vintage. Ladies New Motorcycle Jackets with removable Armor, Chaps, Size small. New in box Wall Mount Electric Fireplace. Horse tack. Vintage Tex Tan Backstitch Carved Western Saddle. New Fireplace Surround. Dinning Room Table and 6 Matching Wickerback Chairs. Ready to finish Glass Door. Due to work, Absolutely no Early Birds.