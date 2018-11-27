‘Game of Thrones’ Director Compares Security for the Final Season to The Gestapo

HBO is taking security on the set of Game of Thrones very seriously after all those leaks that happened for previous seasons. They are not kidding around when it comes to the upcoming final season.

Director David Nutter compared the on-set security to Nazi police.

He says there were paparazzi all over the set, on construction cranes, trying to get a glimpse of filming.0

“But it was definitely a situation where there was no paper on the set, [that] type of thing. [The production team] wanted to make sure nobody knew what was happening, and they went to the nth degree, like they do on the show in general. They basically take it to the point where it’s like the Gestapo. It’s tough to get answers.”

Game of Thrones season 8 airs April 2019.

(cover photo via Global Panorama Flickr)