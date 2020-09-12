Gallant Warrior Ride 2020

Saturday September 12th

Start location is the Angus Legion at 15 Fraser St Angus

Registration starts at 830am. Ride leaves at 10am. Returns to Angus Legion at approx 3-4pm

This ride is an annual ride that leaves and returns to the same location. The ride will visit several Legions around the area including, Creemore, Thornbury, Stayner, Barrie Harley, then back to Angus Legion. The money raised will go to Soldier On, then towards the purchase of sporting equipment for athletes involved in the Invictus Games.

Volunteers from the local veteran’s group, The Canadian Veterans Corps, have all given up their time to organize and lead the bikes through picturesque parts of Ontario.

Registration can be done on line at https://www.gallantknights.ca/ or can be done the morning of the ride. Several prizes will be given away with a paid registration. Note: All PPE precautions will be in effect.