Furry Friends Animal Shelter is moving as our lease is not being renewed and are scrambling to raise funds for a new place.

We are hoping to raise $200,00.00 or more to find a permanent location and help with moving costs, and renovations.

We have until the end of June to find a place.

We will also have 100+ cats to take with us and are hoping to get some of them adopted before then.

To help out, adoption information and more click HERE.