FUNDRAISING SKATE FOR LEXI

Christmas may have come and gone, but for the Coldwater Wildcats Peewee teams, the spirit of giving lives on as the Coldwater Minor Hockey Association donated

$500 in support of Lexi LaChapelle, a local 8-year-old girl with Cerebral Palsy. Lexi and her mom Christine were on hand at the Peewee #1 vs. Peewee #2 game on Saturday, January 4 to drop the ceremonial puck and receive the donation.

“This season, our two Peewee teams got together and decided to enter the Good Deeds Cup to give the players an opportunity to grow both on and off the ice”, said Brian Zulak, Head Coach of Peewee #1. “The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup seeks to inspire young players to do good within their communities. For us, we didn’t have to look very far to find Lexi, a young gal whose life we could make a real difference in.”

Assistant Peewee #2 Coach Larry Liscoumb had heard of about Lexi and approached Zulak with the thought that the two teams could get together, attend and help at a fundraising dinner being put on in October. After meeting Lexi and hearing her story, the players wanted to find a way to help.

In November, Lexi underwent Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) surgery at the SickKids to remove the spacticity from her legs, allowing her to move freely, without pain and with increased endurance. Since then, Lexi has been undergoing intensive physical therapy at the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto.

This procedure was not covered by OHIP or private insurance, leaving Lexi’s family with a large financial burden. “Lexi and her family are doing the hard work,” said Zulak. “The least we can do is look for opportunities to help raise some money and show Lexi that our community cares.”

In addition to the $500 donation, the Coldwater Wildcat Peewee teams are hosting a fundraising skate in support of Freeing Lexi’s Legs on February 1st from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at a cost of $5 per person or $10 per family. Thanks to the generosity of the Township of Severn, along with sponsors Straw Electric, Adco Tire & Auto Inc., Coldwater Foodland, Marley Plumbing, Excellent Cleaning Services, and Awrey Design, all proceeds of this event will go straight to Lexi and her family. Chilli, baked goods and 50/50 tickets will be available