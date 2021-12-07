Full Fight Video From Sunday With Argos Vs Ti-Cats Fans

Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Toronto Argos played Sunday with the winner moving on to the Grey Cup on December 12th. Once the game concluded, Hamilton being the victors, Chris Edwards a player on the Argos, physically went into the stands and was looking for a particular fan in which punches were actually thrown. A few more Argos player’s ended up on the concourse as well which is just an ugly scene and not the right way to end your season. The league is reviewing the incident but you would have to think fines galore and maybe something more severe for the players, which there certainly should be.

Take a look at the chaos below.