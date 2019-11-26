Friday Harbour Welcomes Christmas

Friday Harbour Resort will be abuzz this Saturday as the Innisfil landmark welcomes the Christmas Season with their third annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Market.

This free event features Holiday Vendors set up along the Boardwalk, there will be tons of kids activities happening in the Kid’s Zone including face painting, a magician and postcards to Santa. Friday Harbour’s outdoor skating rink will be open for all to enjoy, and skates, snowshoes, cross-country skis and fat bikes can be rented at the Outdoor Adventure Centre on the Beach. Check out the giant snow globe selfie station and enjoy live music by the Barrie Soundwaves Quartet. Warming campfires along the Boardwalk will keep everyone cozy as the night carries on.

The tree will lit up at 5:30pm Saturday night followed by a spectacular musical light show and breathtaking display of fireworks at 5:45pm. Photos with Santa will be available following the presentation.

Celebrations will continue on December 1st as well with the Holiday Market taking place again from 2pm to 6pm, more skating with Santa, a second presentation by the Barrie Soundwaves Quartet, an encore presentation of the musical light show and more photos with Santa. For more info and details, click here. Friday Harbour Resort is located at 25th Side Road on 13th Line in Innisfil.