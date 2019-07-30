Friday Harbour Rocks this Weekend!

If you weren’t aware that the public can take in some of the many events that happen every weekend at Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil, this Civic Holiday weekend is going to be one of the best to check out, and it’s FREE!

This weekend, Friday Harbour Resort presents Harbourfest – Viva L’Italia, a celebration of all things Italian and featuring food, music and entertainment all weekend long including a luxury boat and supercar show featuring exotic Italian classics like Ferrari, Maserati, Alfa Romeo as well as Ducati motorcycles 10a-4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Bring the kids, because there are a lot of family events over the weekend to take part in as well, including a Mini-Circuit Race Track, Build-a-Buddy, Face-painting, a K’Nex car building challenge, a family screening of Back to the Future on the Pier with free popcorn and a spectacular fireworks display to light up the evening sky Saturday night.

There’s LIVE entertainment on the Pier Stage throughout the weekend. You can check out the beach, grab some lakeside bites at the Beach Club Window. You’ll also find some awesome food trucks serving up some delicious offerings along the boardwalk. Bruno’s bakery will be dishing up cannolli, you can sample some craft beer, or enjoy the Italian specialty menu at the Pier Bar, or make a reservation to enjoy the offerings at the Fishbone Kitchen.

Fun, food, live entertainment, the luxury car and boat show and fun fireworks, all free to attend this great Civic Holiday weekend at Friday Harbour Resort. Check out the resort and join the fun. For more details click here.