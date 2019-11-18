6:15pm

The Simcoe Muskoka Addictions Awareness Committee is hosting a free film screening of the documentary “The Stairs,” as a way to mark Addictions Awareness Week in our area.

The documentary follows three individuals from Regent Park, sharing in their journeys through ups and downs, their challenges, and accomplishments. The screening will be followed by a facilitated discussion.

Admission is free, however, the canteen will be open for purchase of refreshments if desired.

Please note that this film contains graphic language and visuals which may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewing by children is not recommended.